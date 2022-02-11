Library Loop: Supporting teen readers

If you really want to know what’s happening in the world, talk to a teenager. Not only are they often the most interesting people in the room, but they have incredible insight, opinions, and understandings of the world around them. They also have some very strong feelings about reading, which can sometimes make it challenging for them to find the inspiration to read something new, something out of their comfort zone, or even start reading again altogether. Here are some ideas to help the young adult in your life find joy in reading.

The ‘Hook Book’

For teenagers who are reluctant about reading, they often need to find what we refer to as the “hook book” — or the one book that captures their imagination and rebuilds their confidence as a reader. Verse novels, or novels written as poems, are popular as the words develop a rhyming flow that captures the reader’s attention, not only with the timing of the story, but also with the arrangement of the words on the page. In addition, they are quick reads with short chapters that can help stressed out teeenagers feel the sense of satisfaction that comes with finishing a book.

Word of Mouth

Nothing helps a book fly off the shelf more than a recommendation from a friend. Once or twice a year there is always a book that gains popularity from being passed around and it’s always fun to see a student flying down the hallway to the library in search of another copy. Other great sources for recommendations include Book Tok and Instagram Stories where passionate readers give great reviews about new young adult fiction.

Listen Together

Tahoe teens are busy with work, school, sports, and taking care of siblings, so the audio version of a book is a great solution for teens on the go. If you also happen to be your young adult’s main form of transportation, listening along with them is a great way to share the experience and a conversation about the story. All of our local public and school libraries offer audiobooks that can be easily downloaded.

Kings Beach Public Library/Placer County

301 Secline Street, Kings Beach. Call 530-546-2021





March 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas In-Person Book Club discussing “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century” by Kirk Wallace Johnson. This month at the Tahoe City branch.

Stop by and pick up our Craft-to-Go. A new craft each week with all parts provided. Valentine’s Day inspiration! We have poetry books, streaming music, and even online resources to help you whip up a fabulous meal for your loved one. Your library card allows you to access Skillshare which has 100s of fabulous cooking classes.

We offer free computer use, WiFi, scanning and faxing. Printing and copying $.15 per page.

Stay tuned for preschool story time!

Tahoe City Library/Placer County

740 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Call 530-583-3382

Our weekly Craft-to-Go is waiting for you! A new craft each week with all pieces provided. The New York Times Digital edition is available to all cardholders. Simply log in and enjoy all the news, games, recipes, and commentary in this great resource. https://www.placer.ca.gov/7588/A—Z-list-of-Resources

Free computer use, Wifi, faxing and scanning. $.15 for printing and copying.

Lots of fun in-house activities for children: scavenger hunt, wall boggle, and more.

Truckee Library/Nevada County

10031 Levon Avenue, Truckee. Call 530-582-7846

Effective Jan. 20, Nevada County Libraries are offering curbside pickup only. To pick up items on hold or to request items, call us or send an e-mail to library.reference@co.nevada.ca.us .

Effective Feb. 15, the Truckee Library will resume in-person services.

Feb. 14 Valentine Grab-n-Go Bags for Children (while supplies last)

Feb. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Just Books Book Club via Zoom. Discussing New York Times bestseller Circe by Madeline Miller. Circe is the Nevada County Reads 2022 book of the year.

Feb. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. Genealogy 101: How to Start and Organize Your Family History Research via Zoom.

Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Bilingual Information Session – Helping Adults Navigate Life’s Decisions: Health Literacy via Zoom.

Contact the branch for access to the Zoom links.

Incline Village Library/Washoe County

845 Alder Ave., Incline Village, NV 89451

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

First and third Thursdays VR Studio – Experience virtual reality at the library! Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

North Tahoe High School Library

Students can download audiobooks and ebooks to any device using the NTHS Destiny Library Catalog or with their Nevada County Student Success Library card. Visit ntreads.weebly.com for more information!