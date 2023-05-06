Library loop: Transcontinental Railroad celebrates 154 years

Celebrate the Transcontinental Railroad’s 154th anniversary and the Chinese railroad workers who chiseled and blasted their way through the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nevada County Library presents a screening of the U.S. Forest Service documentary Legacy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Guest speaker Phil Sexton, consultant and historian with the 1882 Foundation will lead a question-and-answer session following the film. He will be joined by Sue Lee, author of Voices from the Railroad and former director of the Chinese Historical Society of America. Contributor to Voices of the Railroad, Paulette Liang, will participate in the discussion as well. The event will take place at the Community Rec Center located at 10981 Truckee Way in Truckee. Light refreshments will be offered by the Friends of the Truckee Library.

This event is presented as part of Nevada County Reads and this year’s “One Book, One Community” selection Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu. Learn more at nevadacountyreads.com and pick up a free copy of the book at your local library.

The Nevada County Library is excited to be part of a community of partners invested in telling the stories of the Chinese railroad workers who lived and worked here in Nevada County. Earlier in the day, the Truckee Donner Historical Society will celebrate the transcontinental railroad anniversary with the recognition of Truckee’s two Chinatowns. They invite the public to an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 10 at the Old Truckee Jail Museum at 10412 Jibboom Street in Truckee.

May 6 at 11 a.m.: Decorate a Flower/Herb Pot for Mother’s Day. Terra cotta pots and paints provided.

May 18 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music with Justin

May 27 at 6 p.m.: Nevada County Author Talk with Charles Yu. This event will take place at the Miner’s Foundry in Nevada City at 6pm. All are invited and all ages are welcome. The event will feature light catering by the library and additional food and drink will be available for purchase through the Miner’s Foundry.

Inclined to Read Book Group – meets 3rd Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. This month’s selection is The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen Coffee and refreshments served.

Monday, May 8, 2-4 p.m.: Write Your Life: Memoir Writing Workshop

Tuesday, May 9, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Join fellow teens and play Dungeons & Dragons. Refreshments served.

Tuesday, May 9, 6:30 p.m.: Tahoe Talks: Sustainable Tourism. Join the community and our guest experts as we discuss this important topic.

Thursday, May 11, 4 p.m.: Paws 2 Read – Come to read to a friendly dog and get a free book!

Tuesday, May 16, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Personalize a bookend for the library shelves.

Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 p.m.: Tahoe Treks – Local author Kayla Anderson will share tips, and stories about her travels to Thailand.

Wednesday, May 17, 4 p.m.: Life of a Bee – Join the Northern Nevada Bee Keepers Association as they share a general overview of honey bees, the life of a bee, and life inside a hive and how honey is made.

Wednesday May 3 Novel Ideas Book Club! 2:-3:30 p.m. Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. Tahoe City Library (alternates locations)

Parent Café! 6-week parenting program – tips and tricks for raising 0-5 year olds. Registration required. Contact the Sierra Community House 530-414-7374. Bilingual storytime and a craft for the children.

Wednesday, May 18, 5-7 p.m. – Talks@Tahoe series, Preserving Data: The legacy Mt. Rose snow science research of James Church with Tara Radniecki, associate professor, head of DeLaMare Science and Engineering Library and Chemistry, Computer Science & Engineering, Engineering, Mathematics & Statistics, Physics, Patents and Trademarks librarian. RSVP for this free event on Eventbrite.