Library Loop: Treat yourself with a visit to the library

Annual Halloween pumpkin contest at the Incline Village Library.

Halloween summons thoughts of candy and costumes, but it’s important to remember just how much of the holiday is communal in nature. Trick-or-treating at neighbors’ doors, carving pumpkins, attending parties, decorating neighborhoods and office spaces, telling scary stories, huddling near friends while traversing a haunted house, being in costume, and watching horror movies are all more enjoyable with others around. While a sugary snack can satiate the belly, a communal activity can nurture a healthy sense of belonging. The library is one place that can help with this. After all, libraries serve as a hub for the community to gather and stay connected. There are plentiful ways you can treat yourself at the library this Halloween and beyond.

Get tangled up in a web of discussion and join a local book club where you can share your thoughts while discovering likeminded new friends. Attend a presentation on emerging technologies and other pertinent topics in the community. Need a little culture or nature in your life? Take advantage of free passes to museums and state parks and go as a group. There are always activities for teens, too, including crafts like FrankenToys, as well as team building sessions of Dungeons & Dragons.

Start your little ones off with a strong foundation of group participation and bring them to one of several story times — in costume, even if it’s not Halloween, because imagination and fun are always encouraged. Community forums, HOAs, memoirists, quilters, and bridge groups are just a few of those who take advantage of our reservable spaces. Attend one of interest or start your own club using our spaces and Wi-Fi. The Incline Village Library is also serving as a voting location, so remember to vote and help shape the community how you want to see it.

Staying connected can be a challenge. Let your library help this and every season.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave, 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday! Custom stickers. Design a custom sticker or decal with our Cricut vinyl cutter.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 3 p.m. – IV Quad Makerspace: Vinyl stickers. Design your very own sticker for your car, water bottle, laptop, etc.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday! Dungeons & Dragons game play.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021

Tues. 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Story-time with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Baby Lapsit Story-time. Second Friday of the month. 10-11 a.m. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards. North Tahoe Event Center

Wednesday, Nov. 2, Book Club, 2-3:30 p.m. “Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann Tahoe City Library.

The Book Nook is open when the library is open. Great books for sale at great prices!

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10-10:30 a.m. Preschool Story-time with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

“Not-so-Spooky Story-time”. Saturday, Oct. 29 11 am. to noon. Ages 5 and under. Halloween story-time and a costume parade.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave., 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Story-time

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Story-time

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.: Dia de Los Muertos: View our Ofrenda (altar) at Truckee Library. Join us for food and a children’s craft!

Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.: Tween/Teen Craft Hour

Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker by Jennifer Chiaverini.

Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.: Make a Leaf Wreath children’s activity.