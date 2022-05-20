Library Loop: Truckee Library celebrates gran opening of new ‘WorkSpace’

The Truckee Library, a branch of the Nevada County Library, celebrated the grand opening of the WorkSpace, a co-working and job assistance center, on May 2. Located at 10879 Donner Pass Road Suite A in front of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the Workspace is a collaboration with the Alliance for Workforce Development.

The space, which has been operating under a soft opening for several months, features a conference room, an open workspace with free wi-fi, public computers, and printing/scanning capabilities. More information about the conference room and booking the space, which features a 65-inch TV and video conferencing capabilities, can be found at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3530/Truckee-Library-Workspace . All services are free to the public.

The Alliance for Workforce Development has a dedicated full-time staff member on site to assist with no-cost employment and training services such as job leads, resume writing, benefit applications, and other employment related functions. For more information, contact Truckee’s Alliance for Workforce Development Resource Coordinator, Dustin Hollingshead, at dhollingshead@ncen.org .

For more information about using the space, securing the conference room, or other library services, please contact the Truckee Library’s Branch Manager, Bobbi Luster, at bluster@co.nevada.ca.us .

The space is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays. Alliance for Workforce Development services are offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Alliance for Workforce Development services are not currently available on Wednesdays.

The Incline Village Library also offers a conference room that can be booked for up to 60 people. The space offers an 80-inch TV with a DVD player, PA system, Logitech conference camera and more. More information about the space and how to reserve it can be found at https://events.washoecountylibrary.us/reserve/incline-village . Additionally, the library offers public computers, free wi-fi, and printing services.

The Kings Beach and Tahoe City Libraries offer computer usage, free wi-fi, printing and scanning, as well as faxing.

Truckee Library/Nevada County

10031 Levon Ave. Truckee. Call 530-582-8746

Tuesdays at 11 a.m.: Coloring to Zen, an adult coloring program. All materials provided.

Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.: RUFF Reading Join us for fun with the therapy animals and crafts! Read with Rufus, Simon and Gracie. In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime; first Thursday of the month is bilingual storytime.

May 20 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Crafting to Wellbeing – Origami-Style Geometric Bowls. All materials provided for this fun craft.

May 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Summer Pendant Craft. Make a casual pendant to kick-off the summer season! All supplies provided. Registration required at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup .

May 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Truckee Tahoe Suicide Prevention Coalition Book Club. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The Truckee Library and the Truckee Tahoe Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a book club discussing the book by Matt Haig, “Notes on Nervous Planet.” Light refreshments will be offered.

June 11, 11 a.m.: Truckee Library is hosting a Lotería (picture bingo using images and Spanish words) game day and the entire family is invited to participate. Join us for fun and a chance to win a prize!

Incline Village Library/Washoe County

845 Alder Ave. Incline Village. Call 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.: Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Register for any events at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.: Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Every Tuesday there is something fun and creative going on geared towards teens. Snacks always provided!

Every Tuesday 2 to 7 p.m. and every Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more!

Wednesday, June 1 at 4 p.m. – Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Party – Coastal Cosplay! Come dressed up as your favorite ocean character and sign up for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge. Read, earn points, get books! Receive a book and book bag for signing up. Refreshments and fun all for free!

King Beach Library

301 Secline Street Kings Beach. Call 530-546-2021

Free COVID vaccinations offered by Placer County Health and Human Services Mobile Vaccine. Stop by on Friday, May 20 and Saturday May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on June 24 and 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-ins only.

Wed June 1, 2:00-3:30 Novel Ideas Bookgroup will meet at the Kings Beach library to discuss “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.

Summer Reading Program begins June 7. All ages are encouraged to sign up and read, read, read! Fun prizes and incentives for all ages! Beginning in July we will have a fun program every Friday. Wild Things on July 8.

Computer classes 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month. Held at the Plumas Bank Conference Room in Tahoe City from 3:30-4:45 p.m.. iPhone help on the 1st Thursday and assorted current tech issues on the 3rd Thursday. Call for details.

Baby Lapsit begins in Kings Beach on June 10 at the North Tahoe Event Center! Babies 0-18 months and their caregivers are encouraged to join the fun. Songs, rhymes, and rhythms to instill early literacy practices.

Baby Lapsit begins in Tahoe City on June 7 from 11 to11:30 a.m. at the Baptist Church in conjunction with MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). Babies 0-18 months and their caregivers are encouraged to join the fun.

Tuesdays 10:30 to 11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Join us for rollicking fun as Miss Bree shares books, songs, rhymes and more.

Stop by and grab a Take-n-Make craft. All parts provided to make a fun preschool craft. New craft every other week.

Our creekside backyard is melted out. It’s a prime spot to do some computer work using our free WiFi or just relax near the creek.

We have three computers for public use and offer faxing, scanning, printing, and copying.

Tahoe City Library/Placer County

740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City. Call 530-583-3382

Wednesday, June 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Bookgroup will meet at the Kings Beach library to discuss “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.

Summer Reading Program begins June 7. All ages are encouraged to sign up and read, read, read! Fun prizes and incentives for all ages! Beginning in July we will have a fun program every Friday. Wild Things on July 8.

Computer classes 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month. These free classes are held at the Plumas Bank Conference Room in Tahoe City from 3:30-4:45 p.m.. iPhone help on the 1st Thursday and assorted current tech issues on the 3rd Thursday. Call for details.

Baby Lapsit begins in Tahoe City on June 7 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Baptist Church in conjunction with MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). Babies 0-18 months and their caregivers are encouraged to join the fun. Songs, rhymes, and rhythms to instill early literacy practices.

Baby Lapsit begins in Kings Beach on June 10 at the North Tahoe Event Center. Babies 0-18 months and their caregivers are encouraged to join the fun.

Thursdays 10:30 to 11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Join the fun as Mr. Matthew shares books, songs, rhymes and more.

Stop by and grab a Take-n-Make craft. All parts provided to make a fun preschool craft. New craft every other week.

We have four computers for public use and offer faxing, scanning, printing, and copying.