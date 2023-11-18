Library loop: Truckee Library reopens

Approximately 100 people attended the Truckee Library’s grand re-opening Tuesday to celebrate a facility refresh with new flooring, paint, and furniture.

The public was able to view the library’s stained glass by artist Robert Boeddiker, which previously hung in the library’s West-facing window. As part of the library’s refresh project, the stained glass was restored by Rainbow Glass of Sacramento and now hangs in a lightbox over the mantle.

Nearly 100 people gathered at the re-opening for the Truckee Library. Provided

In addition to the refurbished art, the library features new furniture and carpet, an updated floor plan, and new shelving. The updated floor plan allows for an enlarged teen space and enhanced program options in the children’s section.

It was all smiles at the ribbon-cutting conducted in partnership with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, with guests including leaders from the Town of Truckee, Friends of the Truckee Library, Tahoe Forest Hospital, County of Nevada, and many local children and families.

“We are pleased to be back in our refreshed library space,” said Truckee Library Branch Manager Bobbi Luster. “It has been so rewarding for staff to receive positive feedback from the Truckee community on the lighter and brighter library. The new flooring, paint, and furniture combined with exciting programs are creating a new level of enthusiasm about our library services.”

Nevada County Librarian Nick Wilczek, added that he would like to thank the library staff, the Town of Truckee, and the Truckee Friends of the Library for their support.

District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock echoed Wilczek’s gratitude. “Thank you to our team who work to make our library a special place. The refresh is complete and the library awaits a visit from you!”

Truckee Library, 10031 Levon Ave., Truckee

(530) 582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Saturdays at 11 a.m.: Pop-Up Makerspace

Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music Time with Justin

Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.: Children’s Fall Craft Activity

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave., Incline Village

(775) 832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Book a Libarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at washoecountylibrary.us/events .

Saturday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. – SaturYay!: Picture Book Putt Putt – Celebrate National Picture Book month with a round of mini golf at the library! All holes will feature popular picture book characters.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday: Join fellow teens to hang out in The Lounge! There will always be a fun activity and snacks! 3D Boats. Create your very own 3D Boats – Design and 3D print an air-powered boat to race.

Monday, Nov. 27, 2 p.m. – Write Your Life – a memoir writing workshop.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m. – Teen Tuesday: Join fellow teens to hang out in The Lounge! There will always be a fun activity and snacks! Dungeons & Dragons – Create your tabletop RPG adventure.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. – P.J. Story Time – Come dressed up in your pj’s and enjoy a bedtime story.

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline St. Kings Beach

(530) 546-2021

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fri. Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. We are closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for lunch everyday!

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wed. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wed. Dec. 6 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmin. Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m. Kings Beach Library

Sat. Dec. 16 Join us for a family-friendly engineering program! Make gingerbread houses or other structures using graham crackers and decorative materials. 2 sessions: Morning Session at 10 a.m. | Afternoon Session at 2 p.m. Limited to 12 participants per session because supplies and space are limited. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: PLACERCOUNTYLIBRARY.EVENTBRITE.COM

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd. Tahoe City

(530) 583-3382

Our hours have expanded! We are now open Tue. Wed. Thu. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fri. Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. We are closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for lunch everyday!

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Sat. Dec. 2 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pinecone Page Folding craft for Teens and Adults! Turn a recycled book into an art piece. First come first served basis. 15 seats. Sign up at library.

Sat. Dec. 9 Join us for a family-friendly engineering program! Make gingerbread houses or other structures using graham crackers and decorative materials. 2 sessions: Morning Session at 10 a.m. | Afternoon Session at 2 p.m. Limited to 5 participants per session because supplies are limited. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: PLACERCOUNTYLIBRARY.EVENTBRITE.COM

Wed. Dec 20 Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell. Novel Ideas Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. New craft every 2 weeks. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We offer 4 computers with high-speed internet access, copying, scanning, faxing, and free WiFi.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!