Library loop: Truckee’s rich history

The Truckee Library would like to invite the community to three free upcoming events that celebrate our area’s rich local history.

On Friday May 10, the library will be on hand at the plaque dedication ceremony of Truckee’s Chinatowns that will be held at the Old Truckee Jail at 10142 Jibboom Street at 10 a.m. May 10, 2024, marks the 155th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad made possible by Chinese immigrants who lived and worked in the Truckee Tahoe basin. Truckee was home to two Chinatowns between 1867 and 1886.

The Truckee Library will host local musician, Alice Osborn, on the eve of Mother’s Day, May 11 at Noon. Osborn will perform an informative musical presentation to celebrate the special mothers of the Donner Party. The Donner Party consisted of farmers, merchants, and regular families (19 women, 29 men and 43 children) who ventured west to California to start a new life, but half of the party did not survive. Osborn will share stories of Donner Party moms including Tamsen Donner, Margaret Reed, and Levinah Murphy. Also available at the library that day will be a Mother’s Day cardmaking station.

Finally, on May 18 at 5 p.m., the Truckee Library invites you to the next installment of the Sierra Speaker Series at Donner Memorial State Park. Presenters Paulette Liang and Sue Lee will present about the Chinese immigrants who helped build the Transcontinental Railroad. They will focus on select stories of the estimated 12,000 to 20,000 Chinese who worked on the Central Pacific portion of the railroad. Liang is a fourth-generation descendant of railroad worker Lum Ah Chew and Lee is the former executive director of the Chinese Historical Society of America. The Sierra Speaker Series is a collaboration of the Nevada County Library, Sierra State Parks Foundation, and California State Parks.

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave.

(530) 582-7846

Now through May 16, stop by the Truckee Library to see exotic insects that are on loan from the UC-Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF Reading. Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers, and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The fourth Wednesday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Lawyer in the Library. Sign-up for a free legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Register for a 15-minute session by calling (530) 582-7846.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime or Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

May 10 at 10 a.m.: Dedication Ceremony for Truckee’s Chinatowns, 10142 Jibboom St. Truckee

May 10 at 10 a.m.: Sew-cial Hour. Come and learn to sew or brush up on your basic skills using our sewing machines! Registration required.

May 11 at Noon: Celebrate Truckee’s Early Moms with Alice Osborn

May 15 at 1 p.m.: Wild About Wool, an adult crafting program.

May 16 at 10:30 a.m: Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks

May 17 and 24 at 3:30 p.m.: Sew-cial Hour. Come and learn to sew or brush up on your basic skills using our sewing machines! Registration required.

May 18 at 5 p.m.: Sierra Speaker Series – After the Iron Road presented by Paulette Liang and Sue Lee. Held at Donner Memorial State Park.

May 22 at 3 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group

May 23 at 3:30 p.m.: Pop-up Makerspace

May 25 at 11 a.m.: Pop-up Makerspace

May 30 at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Music with Justin Eubanks

June 7 at 5 p.m.: Teen Art Gallery

June 8 at 5 p.m.: Sierra Speaker Series – Legacy Day: The Washoe Tribe’s Stories. Held at Donner Memorial State Park.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline St.

(530) 546-2021

Tuesdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

NEW! Now Weekly. Wednesdays 10:30-11 a.m.. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Poetry in the Afternoon! May 18 from 2-4 p.m. Bring your original or favorite poems to share. All ages welcome. Outside in the garden pending weather.

Summer@Your Library! “Choose Your Own Adventure” June 7- July 27. Sign up after June 7 at placer.beanstack.org or drop by to begin accumulating reading minutes to earn cool badges and prizes. We will host multiple fun programs throughout the summer. Stay tuned!

Wed. June 5 Novel Ideas Book Club! Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian 2-3:30 p.m.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd.

(530) 583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

NEW! Now Weekly. Friday. 10:30-11 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Wednesday May 15 Novel Ideas Book Club! Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer. 2-3:30 p.m.

Sat. June 8 Friends of the Tahoe City Library host a Book Sale and a kick-off to Summer Reading Party. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Summer@Your Library! “Choose Your Own Adventure” June 7- July 27. Sign up after June 7 at placer.beanstack.org or drop by to begin accumulating reading minutes to earn cool badges and prizes. We will host multiple fun programs throughout the summer. Stay tuned!

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave.

(775) 832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Every Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Book a Librarian. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance with things such as creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email account, filing for services, virtual reality, using maker equipment, etc. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of your appointment. Register at //washoecountylibrary.us/events.

Saturday, May 11, noon – Alice in Wonderland and the King of Watts: Join Alice, the wise Caterpillar, the rushing Rabbit and the King of Watts in an entertaining production that merges the classic work of literature Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland with a message of energy efficiency.

Saturday, May 18, 1 p.m. – Kantu Inka: Kantu Inka’s bilingual performance programs incorporate world language, fine arts, and social studies. Patrons are encouraged to play instruments, dance to Peruvian rhythms, and interact with the musicians.