Library Loop: Women’s History Month

Leaving Patriarchy Behind by local author Leticia Aguilar and co-author Eve Quesnel.

Provided

To kick off Women’s History Month at 5:30 p.m. March 2, the Truckee Library will feature local author Leticia Aguilar and co-author Eve Quesnel and their book, Leaving Patriarchy Behind.

The book is Aguilar’s story of growing up in the 1960s in a patriarchal Mexican culture as one 14 girls in a family of 18 children. Despite being told of her shortcomings as a woman, she gained independence and migrated to the United States in the 1970s. Aguilar shares stories about how she came into her own and inspired countless women in the process.

Truckee locals may know Aguilar as Lety, the owner of Lety’s Preschool, a Spanish immersion program for 2 to 5-year-olds that has been operating for over 25 years.

Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Truckee Library.

Truckee Library – 10031 Levon Ave. 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Storytime

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: RUFF! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts! In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Saturdays at 10 a.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.: Just Books Book Club discussing Kindred by Octavia Butler

Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.: Writing Workshop. Harnessing Memories: Using Memoir as a Healing Tool for Trauma. Materials, pizza and drinks will be provided for this program that is in collaboration with Sierra Community House and presented by Christina Nemec.

March 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Local Author Talk with Leticia Aguilar and Eve Quesnel, discussing their book, Leaving Patriarchy Behind. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Truckee Library.

Incline Village Library – 845 Alder Ave. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.: Family Story Time – For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family.

Tuesdays 2–7 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Book a Librarian – get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Get help with filling out forms, troubleshooting phones/tablets/laptops, library apps such as Libby, check out virtual reality headsets and more!

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m.: Inclined to Read Book Group. February’s book: Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult. Coffee and pastries served.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.: Teen Tuesday – Cookies and Canvas. Enjoy a guided painting class and munch on cookies as you paint.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m.: P.J. Story Time – Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes with a bedtime theme. Come in your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal along.

Wednesday, Mar. 1, 4 p.m.: Weird Science Wednesday – learn the science behind puffy paint and how to make it.

Thursday, Mar. 2, 3-5 p.m.: IV Quad Makerspace – use the sublimation printer to create a custom keychain or bookmark.

Kings Beach Library – 301 Secline Street 530-546-2021

Tues. 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Miss Bree. Songs, rhymes, and silly fun!

Baby Lapsit Storytime. 2nd Friday of each month. 10:30-11 a.m.: Early Literacy songs, rhymes, and play for babies and their caregivers. 0-18 months. Playtime afterwards.

Tahoe City Library – 740 North Lake Blvd. 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime with Mr. Matthew. Fun with songs, books, and rhymes.

Wednesday, March 1 Book Club! 2-3:30 p.m.: “Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row by Anthony Ray Hinton” Tahoe City Library.

Grab a take home craft to create at your child’s leisure. All parts provided except glue and scissors.

We have a nice selection of used books for sale in our foyer. Check them out!

Did you know can check-out a California State Park Pass from the library? Good for day use for 1 week at most California State Parks.