Library Park Pass Program gives access to Sand Harbor, other Nevada State Parks

Library Park Pass Program offers a new way for Nevadans to “Check out their State Parks."

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks announced Thursday a new way for residents to check out their state parks by borrowing a park pass from their local public library. The new Library Park Passes cover the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with up to eight people, and may be borrowed for one week, then returned to the library for others to check out. Each public library in Nevada has been provided with two passes that can be checked out by library patrons. This new program will provide more Nevadans with opportunities to discover their spectacular State Parks by removing barriers and creating more equitable access to nature.

“I thank Nevada’s public libraries for supporting our efforts to provide outdoor access for all,” said Nevada State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “By making libraries a gateway to State Parks, our goal is to help more Nevadans explore the outdoors, while creating healthier communities with stronger connections to Nevada’s spectacular natural and cultural resources.”

The new Library Parks Pass Program is a collaboration between Nevada State Parks and Nevada’s system of public libraries and is funded by the Nevada State Parks Gift Shop Grant Program, which allocates the proceeds from its Gift Shop sales to educational and interpretive programs in Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees may be assessed for boating, camping, or other specific fees including special programs or tours. The pass does not include federal, regional, or other public lands in Nevada that are not part the Nevada State Park system.

To learn more about Nevada’s Library Park Pass Program, visit parks.nv.gov/checkoutnvstateparks .