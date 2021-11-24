Library Winter Reading Challenge starts Dec. 1

Each year the Nevada County Community Library brings joy to children and adults alike with the Summer Learning program. This winter, the library is bringing the joy back by challenging our community to read 100,000 minutes with the Winter Reading Challenge. The challenge begins Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 14, 2022.

Winter Reading challengers will have a chance to win prize drawings, and youth who complete the challenge will receive a free book courtesy of the Gold Country Kiwanis. If the community reaches the goal of 100,000 minutes, the library will commemorate the occasion with a Winter Reading celebration, and everyone will be invited to join the festivities. The library is also offering fun programming throughout the challenge such as Decorating Ornaments at the Truckee Library, Make a Paper Snowflake at Grass Valley, and Winter Storytime at Penn Valley. Visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library to learn more.

As of Dec. 1, participants can stop by a library branch to pick up a bingo sheet and log in to the library’s interactive Winter Reading Challenge platform, Beanstack (mynevadacounty.beanstack.com). Download the Beanstack app to log minutes in real time. Earn minutes by listening to audiobooks, reading aloud, reading as fast as you can, and discovering new-to-you library resources. Any book counts towards reading, as do magazines and graphic novels. The important thing is to get reading.

Participating in the Winter Reading Challenge will mean an automatic entry into the prize drawings at the end of the challenge. Participants complete the challenge once they have done five bingo squares or Beanstack badges. Each library location will have prize drawings for different age groups. The age groups are Pre-Reader (ages 0-5), Independent Reader (ages 6-12), Teen (ages 13 – 17), and Adult (ages 18 and over).

The community has until Jan. 14 to read 100,000 minutes and to complete the individual challenge. Participants who complete the challenge on a paper log should return it to their branch on or before Jan. 10 to be included in the prize drawings. Nevada County readers will work together this winter to earn a celebration and have fun along the way.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Community Library

This winter, the library is bringing the joy back by challenging our community to read 100,000 minutes with the Winter Reading Challenge. The challenge begins Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 14, 2022.

Provided photo