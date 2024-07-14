Lightning starts four fires in Tahoe National Forest

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe National Forest has received 126 lightning strikes in the past 24 hours, according to a Tahoe National Forest Facebook post.

There are currently four lightning-caused fires on the forest that responders are monitoring or fighting.

CRYSTAL – Truckee Ranger District – In patrol status

PALEN – Sierraville Ranger District – Fire held around 3 acres through the night. Firefighters are continuing to improve containment objectives (see previous post for further details). 9:50 am Update: 50% contained

SAND – Truckee Ranger District – No size up available at this time. Fire resources currently responding. 9:49 am Update: 3 Tahoe Helitack rappelers inserted. Reporting 1/8 acre.

ALPINE – Truckee Ranger District – 1/10 of an acre located in the Granite Chief Wilderness behind Palisades Tahoe. 3 Tahoe Helitack rappelers have been inserted.

Tahoe National Forest Air Attack 17 will be flying recon across the forest to look for additional new fire starts. The forest continues to maintain initial attack resources due to the Royal Fire. Forest Service fire resources are staged in Soda Springs, ready to respond.