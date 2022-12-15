Lindsay Romack installed as mayor for Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Town of Truckee Vice Mayor Lindsay Romack was appointed mayor during the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting.

Following the certification of the November election results, the council decided on positions for the upcoming year. Councilmember Jan Zabriskie nominated Romack for mayor and she was unanimously approved. Dave Polivy was approved for vice mayor, with Zabriskie providing the only no vote.

Courtney Henderson passed her mayoral gavel to Lindsay Romack.

The meeting began with a heartfelt memorial for Barbara Green, who passed away in November. Green served on the town council and on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Each councilmember, as well as several community members spoke about the impact Green made on their lives.

At the beginning of the meeting, new town employees were also recognized. Blake Kloczl was hired as an engineering tech II, and Melissa Atchison was hired as an accountant II.

The council heard a presentation from the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District which looked back on the last year and discussed their five year plan. The TTBID is a benefit assessment district originally created to promote Truckee as an overnight visitor destination.

Since the TTBID was formed in 2015, the town has seen continued year-over-year growth in transient occupancy tax except in fiscal year 2017/18 which saw a minor decrease.

While TTBID leaders recognize tourism can only grow so much, they are focusing on increasing shoulder season visits as well as mid-week and longer stays.

They are also focusing on strategic destination management that protects, preserves and develops the Truckee brand and sustainable tourism.

Several ordinances were passed during the meeting including amendments to dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units codes to adjust to recent changes in California state law.

The updates include modifications to height limits, setbacks, parking exemptions, permit processing regulations, timing for ADUs on multifamily lots, fire sprinkler exemption; all of which are intended to provide additional flexibility for homeowners and developers.

Another ordinance the council approved was an increase to the affordable housing in-lieu fee. Town code requires that 15% of all new dwelling units in a market-rate residential development project be restricted as affordable units but allows for developers to pay fees in-lieu of constructing the required affordable housing. The town approved a 7% increase in the in-lieu fees because of the increase of the average median home price.

Finally, the council approved a pass increase for Town Manager Jennifer Calloway to $200,540.34 annually.