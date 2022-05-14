Links at Squaw Creek Sets opening date

The Links at Squaw Creek's open date is May 26 and it will provide daily tee times, family-friendly golf experiences, and season passes.

Photo courtesy Resort at Squaw Creek

OLYMPIC VALLEY — Resort at Squaw Creek, a mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, has announced the opening of the Links at Squaw Creek. The golf club’s open date is May 26 and it will provide daily tee times, family-friendly golf experiences, and season passes.

“Spring is officially here, and we are thrilled to announce the official opening of the Links at Squaw Creek,” said Eric Veraguth, director of golf at Resort at Squaw Creek. “Our course provides a championship golf experience that showcases the beauty of our destination here in North Lake Tahoe. While the course provides challenging play for experienced golfers, it is also ideal for beginners and junior golfers with our special pre-set family tees, making it a fun family outing that everyone can enjoy.”

Surrounded by the towering Sierra Nevada Peaks, the Links at Squaw Creek is situated in an alpine meadow at the base of the Palisades Tahoe ski resort. The first nine of the 6,931-yard, par 71 course climbs along the mountain side through trees and narrow fairways and the back nine weaves through wetlands with tall grass, marshes and wooden cart paths. The course was designed by golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. to preserve the unique beauty, natural wetland, and wildlife habitat of the area.

For the 2022 golf season, the Links at Squaw Creek is providing daily tee times starting at 7 a.m. each day. As a kick-off to the season, the course is providing discounted rates between May 26 and June 9. The discounted rates are $99 for morning rounds, and $79 for rounds after 12 p.m. Starting June 10, the rates will be $129 for morning rounds, $109 for afternoon rounds, and $89 for twilight rounds after 3 p.m. The course offers special discounted rates for overnight guests of the resort and junior golfers throughout the year.

The Links at Squaw Creek features four sets of tees plus family tees that are located 150 yards from the green. Throughout the 2022 season, the golf course is providing the “Family Lake Tahoe Special” where families can play a quick and easy game on the front nine holes after 5 p.m. The special is $40 per adult and is free for children 17 and younger when accompanied by an adult, as well as half-price rental clubs.

Additionally, the Links at Squaw Creek offers season passes for local golfers. Passes include complimentary green fees, golf cart access, $50 guest passes when played with a passholder, validated parking, and special discounted rates at the restaurants at Resort at Squaw Creek. The 2022 season passes are $769 for adults, and special junior season passes are available for golfers 17 years and younger for $199 without golf cart access.

The Links at Squaw Creek is dedicated to upholding the natural beauty of its location through several environmental-friendly practices. In fact, the course is certified by the Audubon Society’s Cooperative Sanctuary Program. The certification recognizes eco-friendly courses that are dedicated to maintaining the natural environment through a variety of criteria including environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation, water quality management and outreach and education.

To book a tee time, reserve a season pass, or learn more about the 2022 season at the Links at Squaw Creek, find Links at Squaw Creek online or call 530-583-6300.

Source: Squaw Creek