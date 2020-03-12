LIST: Eastern Nevada County events postponed, cancelled due to coronavirus
Sierra Sun staff
For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, please visit the county's webpage. Other resources include:
The following is a list of event that have been cancelled or postponed in eastern Nevada County.
CANCELLED
- Wanderlust Festival at Squaw
- US National Moguls Championship at Squaw
- US XC Junior Nationals at Auburn Ski Club – Two competitions were held before the announcement came in that the remainder of nationals were canceled.
This story will continue to be updated as more information is obtained.
