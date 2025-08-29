Listen: Tahoe TAP Podcast — Preserving Tahoe’s Parks with Michael Myers

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP — the podcast where Things, Adventure, and People shine around the Jewel of the Sierra! Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back on the mic with another dynamic episode, this time spotlighting one of the region’s leading voices in conservation and community engagement.

In this episode, we sit down with Michael Myers, Executive Director of the Sierra State Parks Foundation , an organization that has been championing educational programs and vital projects across the Donner and Lake Tahoe regions for over 50 years. Myers brings a deep background in nonprofit leadership and a passion for protecting public lands. Before joining the Foundation, he served as Executive Director for Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy in Virginia and spent over a decade with Friends of Black Rock-High Rock in Nevada, moving from an AmeriCorps role into executive leadership.

An interpretive naturalist and avid birder, Myers blends fundraising expertise with a true love of the outdoors, making him an ideal steward for Tahoe–Truckee’s treasured state parks. Beyond his professional work, he enjoys exploring the Tahoe and Donner landscapes with his wife and daughter, diving into the area’s flora, fauna, and cultural history. And when the family isn’t adventuring, they’re at home enjoying the company of their two cats, Wayne and Garth.

Tune in as we talk with Michael about the importance of connecting people to nature, the projects shaping Tahoe’s future, and the joy of discovering the wild beauty that makes this place so special.