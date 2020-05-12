LISTEN: 11 year old breaks a Tony Hawk record, and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Today’s topics include:
- India’s unemployment rate = 27% (highest ever)
- Viral Vid: CEOs Were Asked to Remove Masks Before Meeting With Mike Pence in Iowa (propaganda at it’s finest? Will we ever see Trump wear a mask?)
- Carnival Cruises will resume sailing Aug. 1 (shooting bookings up 600%)
- Big South Dakota dispute between governors orders and Sioux tribe refusing to take down COVID-19 checkpoints
- A new video reveals the pricing, names and full specs for all four iPhone 12 models ($649-1,400… announcement Sept, shipping in Oct)
- 11 yr old lands 1080, breaking Tony Hawk record in vert pipe
- REI opening stores this week, just in time for major annual sale and 82nd birthday
- AP source: MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start (starting in July, no fans, players taking pay cuts)
