LISTEN: A ban on trick-or-treating, Carol Baskin on Dancing with the Stars and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Bringing you the major news dominating the world right now and some fun niche news for conversation starters as you break bread with friend or family.
Today’s topics include:
- 2.2m acres, 7,563 incidents, 8 fatalities, 4k structures destroyed (scrolling through Calfire’s social media… new incidents popping up all over – 2 this morning)
- CA gets approval for 2 more weeks of the $300 supplemental payment to unemployment bringing the total to $1,500 additional funding to those that qualify
- Los Angeles Co. bans trick or treating this Halloween due to C19
- Carol Baskin part of the Dancing with the Stars lineup
- A coalition of 160 human rights and advocacy groups have sent a joint letter to the International Olympic Committee, calling on the body to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing due to China’s record on human rights
- Federal wildlife officials aim to remove endangered species protections for gray wolves across the USA this year. An official at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they have “biologically recovered,” …. its removal from the list would demonstrate the effectiveness of the Endangered Species Act
- The unemployment rate dropped to 8.4 percent in August, the Labor Department reported on Friday, marking the fourth month of declines even as the pace of job growth is slowing. The August rate is down from its April peak of 14.7 percent, but still remains far above the 3.5 percent recorded in February, before coronavirus shutdowns took hold.
- Fact Check: “Kamala Harris can’t be VP, she’s a felon”
- Sunday, 9/13 = National Grandparents Day
