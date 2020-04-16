LISTEN: Antibodies tests on the way, more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- Forest Service announces, then reissues, closures through April 30
- Antibodies tests coming to Northern Nevada that would test people
- Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit is implementing further service reductions to bus service – local service hours temporarily reduced 8-6 Mon – Fri & 9-6 over the weekends
- 5.2 million more Americans filed for unemployment last week, total approx. 22 million
- World COVID-19 Totals: 17.7 million tested, 2.1 million confirmed cases, 136,000 deceased = 6.4% death rate
- SmithField Foods meat processing plant in South Dakota is the largest US hotspot per capita
- It’s “National Wear You Pajamas To Work Day”
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.