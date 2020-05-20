LISTEN: Assembly to introduce resolution to end governor’s emergency powers and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- Global C19 Totals: 5M+ cases, 325K deceased
- CA Assembly members introduce resolution to end the governors emergency powers
- Phased approach to launching boats underway at Lake Tahoe
- Gaming control board allows restaurants inside of casinos to reopen with strict precautions
- Michigan Dam failure causes 10K residents in Midland County to evacuate – could be under 9 feet of water within hours
- Navajo Nation has surpassed NY and NJ for the high per-capita C19 infection rate in the US – 173K people, AZ/NM/UT
- CDC quietly releases 60 page “guidelines of reopening economy” on Sunday.
- All 50 states has eased some C19 restrictions – rules vary widely
- Trump administration extends border closures to Canada & Mexico until June 22
- Trump says “we’ll see” to a request from Ford to wear a mask upon his visit to their factory on Thursday
- Tyson vs. Holyfield Round 3 stage is set in Saudi Arabia
- On this Day, 1873: Levi Strauss patents “Blue Jeans”
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
