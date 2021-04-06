LISTEN: Bank robbery arrest, rare disease found in local bears and more on Tahoe Talk podcast

Here are some conversation starters from around the globe and within your local community to add to your social toolkit.

– The Wells Fargo bank in South Lake Tahoe was robbed Thursday – told the teller he had a gun and sped off on a BMX bike – SLTPD still looking for the man

– We also had the story about an armed robbery back on March 21, but police have arrested a fourth individual in that case who used to be a star baseball player at Incline High School

– Also had the sentencing take place for a man who beat his female roommate to death with a piece of firewood back in 2019 – the man was sentenced to 25 years to life for first degree murder

– On Friday in Incline Village a 5-year old ran out of a residential drive and into the street and struck by a Ford SUV – appears the boy will live but did sustain some intense injuries

– Somewhat of a strange story regarding abnormalities being found in some bears that have researchers baffled – Apparently the bears in question are found with somewhat of a glazed over look, and have traits similar to dogs where they’re overfriendly – they’re typically malnourished, have tremors, and have their head cocked to one side. The concern is that this could lead to bears getting killed but definitely something to look for as bears come out of hibernation – the disease is pretty rare and Lake Tahoe Wildlife care is aware of the disease – although researches still do not know what’s causing it – if you see a bear acting strange you can call LTWC or the Bear League

– The 7th annual Mothership Classic at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows raised a whopping $181k, shattering their record set in 2018. Last year they raised their lowest total since 2015, but combining the traditional competition with a virtual aspect. Most of the funds raised will be directed to the High Fives’ March Empowerment Fund cycle and grant recipients will be announced May 1

– Speaking of Squaw, you also had the Red Bull Raid take place on Friday which featured 60 local athletes competing for titles in skiing and splitboard

– Lastly, Best of Tahoe/Best of N Shore & Truckee nominations have started so if you have a biz favorite, be sure to nominate the for the finals

– Genesis, the Hyundai-owned auto brand, just set the Guinness World Record for most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (aka drones) in the air at the same time. It sent 3,281 drones into the Shanghai night sky on March 29 to promote its entrance into China. China out the video online!

– Forbes’ annual world’s billionaires list includes a record-breaking 2,755 billionaires, with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos topping it for the fourth consecutive year. This year’s billionaires are worth a combined $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion last year. Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in over two decades. 493 newcomers.

– Survey of 2,000 kids in UK and US show that 30% want to be YouTubers when they grow up. Other results = 25% teacher, 21% athlete, 18% musician, 11% astronaut

– Once the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, LG said it’s powering down its 12-year-old smartphone business to focus on more profitable areas, like smart home devices and electric vehicle parts. Last year LG shipped just 23 million phones to Samsung’s 256 million, iPhone’s 218 million

– Wed. 4/7 = Nat’l Beer Day