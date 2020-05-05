LISTEN: Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow, #GivingNewsDay
- Global Totals: 3.6M cases, 253K deceased
- CA hopping into stage 2 this Friday
- North Tahoe public Covid testing has opened up at the North Tahoe events center in Kings Beach
- Warren Buffet, world’s most famous investor, pulls out all investments of airline companies
- Korean baseball, one of the world’s first major professional sports competitions, returned to action today – with no fans
- Texas park ranger shoved into water during verbal altercation with protestors
- Nike donating 30,000 sneakers to healthcare workers – Air Zoom Pulse, “first shoe designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero
- Nicholas Cage will play Joe Exotic from Tiger King
- 5 year old boy pulled over driving from Utah to CA to buy a Lamborghini since he mom wouldn’t buy it for him
- Casinos plan to reopen from the gaming control board – Must disinfect cards and chips & table games like blackjack will be limited to 3 players, 6 for craps & 4 for roulette.
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User