LISTEN: COVID-19 tracking system, Incline still getting visitors, more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Staff report
Get up-to-date news and information about the Truckee-Tahoe area.
Today’s topics include:
- Google and Apple team up to release a Covid-19 tracking system
- Earthquake Saturday morning out by Mono Lake
- Incline still getting hit with visitors coming to the area
- Tahoe Transportation District secured a grant that started free service on all routes yesterday
- A company out of Reno landed a deal with the US government for $550 million dollars
- The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund dished out $125,000 to 11 local non-profits
- OPEC (Saudi Arabia & Russia) agree to cut oil production in efforts to stabilize the market
- No new emojis being released this year
- China cracking down on reporting of virus within their country
- #NationalScrabbleDay
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
