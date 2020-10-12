LISTEN: Fattest bear crowned and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Today’s topics include:
- Woman drowns after falling off boat in Lake Tahoe; man gets hypothermia trying to save her; six children reported ok
- Bear blog launched; Fattest bear crowned
- TAMBA, TRTA finish trail projects
- Amazon Prime Day Tuesday and Wednesday
- New iPhone reveal Tuesday
- Protests continue in Portland
- Wold’s third largest Joshua Tree found in Southern Nevada
Fact Check:
VP Mike Pence said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support abortion up to the moment of birth. PoliFact.com shows that to be false.
Global Cat Day is Oct. 16
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User