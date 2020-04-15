LISTEN: Federal Tax Day pushed back, IKON pass holders receive credit and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today topics include:
- Lakeside Inn & Casino closing their doors permanently
- Reno Renown Hospital converts parking garage to 1,400 bed facility
- IKON pass holders receive $100 credit, deadlines to purchase extended
- Federal Tax Day pushed back to July 15, state deadlines are different
- Trump says he’s freezing WHO funding
- Obama, Bernie and Warren endorse Biden
- Russia’s Putin acknowledging large spike in Covid cases
