LISTEN: Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast

Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:

Edgewood Tahoe opens Monday

Tahoe City Golf Course opens today

Resilience Fund launched to help small business owners in NLT and Truckee – their goal: $5M to help 400 businesses

May 17 Nascar resumes with no fans in the stadium

CA expanding their farm to family program which is meant to put healthy food on the table for Californians while also supporting the farm industry of the state

99 year old aims to raise $1k, ends up raising $18M by taking 100 laps of his backyard garden in Europe

Himalayas are visible from Delhi for the first time in decades due to decreased pollution

Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track to fall nearly 8% this year – that’s the largest drop ever recorded

Crocs donating free shoes to healthcare workers everyday until stocks last

Doctors are wearing photos of themselves smiling for a fun personalization effort

Scuba diving group that found a way to take plastic pollution and create face masks

BandsInTown.com free live shows today and this weekend: Kenny Chesney 4 p.m. and Grateful Dead 5 p.m. today, Garth Brooks Sat. @ 4:30 p.m.

