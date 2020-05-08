LISTEN: Feel Good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast

Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:

2020 Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards local grants: $3K to B&G, $3K to Bijou School PTA, $2,500 to TINS, $1326 to Tahoe’s Connection for Families

Social House giving away free food yesterday to all employees and gym members

Rise Designs providing free logos and hats to biz that they can sell for extra income

Sierra Community House increases charitable donations from 180 to 562 households per week

Although extremely busy, local florists are open for Mother’s Day weekend

Santa Cruz hospital receives anonymous $1M donation to go directly to employees bonus

$2,000 per month stimulus checks proposed until the end of COVID-19 to every person with income below $120k proposed by three senators

Nurses Week Freebies: Chipotle giving away 100k free burritos, Capriottis free sando, Cinnabon free cinnamon roll, Krispy Kreme dozen donuts

Listen to the latest podcasts here.

Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.