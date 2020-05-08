LISTEN: Feel Good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast
Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:
- 2020 Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards local grants: $3K to B&G, $3K to Bijou School PTA, $2,500 to TINS, $1326 to Tahoe’s Connection for Families
- Social House giving away free food yesterday to all employees and gym members
- Rise Designs providing free logos and hats to biz that they can sell for extra income
- Sierra Community House increases charitable donations from 180 to 562 households per week
- Although extremely busy, local florists are open for Mother’s Day weekend
- Santa Cruz hospital receives anonymous $1M donation to go directly to employees bonus
- $2,000 per month stimulus checks proposed until the end of COVID-19 to every person with income below $120k proposed by three senators
- Nurses Week Freebies: Chipotle giving away 100k free burritos, Capriottis free sando, Cinnabon free cinnamon roll, Krispy Kreme dozen donuts
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User