LISTEN: Feel Good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast
Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:
- Free public transit in Tahoe-Truckee through 2022
- Free for frontline workers: oil changes on any car at Mazda dealerships, Free Samsung phone repair (batteries/screens), Free tax prep from H&R Block
- Free live concert streams: Coldplay Sat @ 9am, Sheryl Crow Sat @ 4pm, Trace Adkins Sat @ 5:30pm
- Obama to deliver televised commencement speech for entire class of 2020 tomorrow at 5pm PST on all major networks
- Dad builds full stage, backdrop, podium, etc in driveway for daughters “graduation”… audience of 2
- On this day in 1940, the first McDonalds opened in San Bernardino as a BBQ fast food join, 1928 the first Mickey Mouse film was screened
- National Bring Flowers to Someone Day (Every May 15th)
- Ice cream shop in MA raises $40k for employee’s college fund
- Bill Murray challenges Guy Fieri to live nacho making contest – already raised over $22M
- 4,000 NYC hospital employees surprised with full 3-night vacation from Hyatt and American Airlines
