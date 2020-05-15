LISTEN: Feel Good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast

Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:

Free public transit in Tahoe-Truckee through 2022

Free for frontline workers: oil changes on any car at Mazda dealerships, Free Samsung phone repair (batteries/screens), Free tax prep from H&R Block

Free live concert streams: Coldplay Sat @ 9am, Sheryl Crow Sat @ 4pm, Trace Adkins Sat @ 5:30pm

Obama to deliver televised commencement speech for entire class of 2020 tomorrow at 5pm PST on all major networks

Dad builds full stage, backdrop, podium, etc in driveway for daughters “graduation”… audience of 2

On this day in 1940, the first McDonalds opened in San Bernardino as a BBQ fast food join, 1928 the first Mickey Mouse film was screened

National Bring Flowers to Someone Day (Every May 15th)

Ice cream shop in MA raises $40k for employee’s college fund

Bill Murray challenges Guy Fieri to live nacho making contest – already raised over $22M

4,000 NYC hospital employees surprised with full 3-night vacation from Hyatt and American Airlines

