LISTEN: Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast

Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:

STHS sophomores start GoFundMe to raise $350 to pay for healthcare workers tabs at Sprouts… currently at $530!

Other local GoFundMe news: Clean Up the Lake campaign shooting for $400k “Adopt a Mile”… will start underwater diving cleanup in July

Bread & Broth in SLT in need of some help to continue the B&B 4 Kids program which provides bagged meals at school sites

Old Trestle Distillery giving away thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and below market value gallon quantities to large organizations… Never even made an ounce of liquor yet!

Tahoe Chamber announces the 2020 40 Under 40 Honorees

Support Small Business Fund of El Dorado County… partnership between ELDo Hills/County Chambers & City of SLT (applications taken today – June 3)

Tahoe Magic paying $500 per month for housing/rent help to those in need throughout SLT

New business, Cuppa Tahoe, opening in SLT on Saturday

Indiana announces ALL teachers in the state are “Teacher of the Year”

New Hampshire high school utilizing chair lifts at local ski resort for their graduation ceremony

Penguins in Kansas City enjoy art all to themselves at a museum

Priest using squirt gun filled with holy water to bless churchgoers (over Easter, but viral now)

Free live streams: Thievery Corp Fri @ 5pm, Goo Goo Dolls Sat @ 5pm, Trace Adkins Sun @ 5pm

On this day, 1980: the dot munching Pac-Man arcade game is released

