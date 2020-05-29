LISTEN: Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast

Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:

Costco to bring back samples mid-June

103 yr old Massachusetts woman beats C19 and celebrates with an ice cold Bud Light

The House approved bill yesterday that will ease many of the terms and conditions of PPP loans

Brooklyn hospitals wipes out $4M worth of medical debt for 4,500 patients

FedEx driver helps connect young boy and Tony Hawk via TikTok

Free Live Streams today and this weekend: Five Finger Death Punch Fri @ 10am, Grateful Dead Fri @ 5:30pm, Diplo + Dillon Francis Sat @ 8:00pm, John Mayer Sun @ 7:00pm

Local fundraiser via virtual raffle of $2k art piece/sculpture for local that was injured at Kirkwood and needed 12 surgeries

Tahoe Bike Challenge begins June 1st

