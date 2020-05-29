LISTEN: Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast
Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:
- Costco to bring back samples mid-June
- 103 yr old Massachusetts woman beats C19 and celebrates with an ice cold Bud Light
- The House approved bill yesterday that will ease many of the terms and conditions of PPP loans
- Brooklyn hospitals wipes out $4M worth of medical debt for 4,500 patients
- FedEx driver helps connect young boy and Tony Hawk via TikTok
- Free Live Streams today and this weekend: Five Finger Death Punch Fri @ 10am, Grateful Dead Fri @ 5:30pm, Diplo + Dillon Francis Sat @ 8:00pm, John Mayer Sun @ 7:00pm
- Local fundraiser via virtual raffle of $2k art piece/sculpture for local that was injured at Kirkwood and needed 12 surgeries
- Tahoe Bike Challenge begins June 1st
