LISTEN: Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast

Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:

Mt. Baldy Ski Resort is open 7:30-Noon “golf course style” just outside of L.A.

McDonalds is giving out free “Thank You” meals to front line workers and first responders

IKEA releases Swedish meatball recipe, same as what’s served in their famous in-store cafe

Girl Scout cookies have a huge surplus due to Covid. Good news you can order online!

Air pollution in major world cities has dropped by as much as 60% during Covid shutdowns

30 years ago today: Hubble Space Telescope launches into orbit

Truckee community effort painting rainbows on business windows

Florida aquarium is reproducing Cactus Coral for the first time in history

Two drugs being studied by doctors in Bay Area to keep Covid patients alive and out of the hospital

Woman leaves entire stimulus check as tip in Arkansas

Listen to the latest podcasts here.

Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.