LISTEN: Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast
Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:
- Mt. Baldy Ski Resort is open 7:30-Noon “golf course style” just outside of L.A.
- McDonalds is giving out free “Thank You” meals to front line workers and first responders
- IKEA releases Swedish meatball recipe, same as what’s served in their famous in-store cafe
- Girl Scout cookies have a huge surplus due to Covid. Good news you can order online!
- Air pollution in major world cities has dropped by as much as 60% during Covid shutdowns
- 30 years ago today: Hubble Space Telescope launches into orbit
- Truckee community effort painting rainbows on business windows
- Florida aquarium is reproducing Cactus Coral for the first time in history
- Two drugs being studied by doctors in Bay Area to keep Covid patients alive and out of the hospital
- Woman leaves entire stimulus check as tip in Arkansas
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
