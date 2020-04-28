LISTEN: First dog tests positive for COVID-19, Pay It Forward Day and more on Tahoe Talk
Today’s topics include:
- California governor says we are just a few weeks away (not months) from making measurable and meaningful changes to the stay at home order
- El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting this afternoon and one of the items on the agenda is the easing of some restrictions on businesses & a letter to Gov. Newsome requesting his approval to relax his current stay at home orders
- Gov. Newsome announced late Friday that California has launched a program that will fund local restaurants to feed senior citizens during the pandemic
- Nevada has joined on the western state pact
- Trump cancels daily Covid press briefings (“not worth the time”), then reinstates them for 4 p.m. with a “new look”
- First US domestic dog tests positive for Covid
- Special streaming event #Graduation2020 to honor graduating class with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Garner via Facebook Watch
- #PayItForwardDay
