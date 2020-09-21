LISTEN: Forest Service open again, RBG tributes and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date!
Listen to the latest podcasts here. Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Regional:
- Forest Service opens back up
- Tahoe Film Fest carries on!
- BEST OF TAHOE & BEST OF NORTH LAKE / TRUCKEE
Quick Hits:
- CALFIRE Recap: 3.5m acres, 7,900 incidents, 26 fatalities, 7k structures destroyed
- RBG tributes owned the screens this weekend, Trump says he’ll name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday – list is down to 5
- California will STOP new unemployment claims for two weeks as officials tackle 600,000 person backlog caused by flood of cases as the pandemic hit (8.4% as of 9/4/20)
Deeper Dives:
- Newsom signs 3 bills into law last week: They include:
• A bill requiring employers to notify employees of potential COVID-19 exposure at work and to notify county health departments of outbreaks.
• A bill that presumes essential workers were infected with COVID-19 on the job, making it easier for them to obtain workers’ compensation benefits.
• A bill guaranteeing more Californians can return to their jobs after taking paid family leave to care for a new baby or sick loved one.
- Fact Check: Instagram screenshot going viral that says RBG tweets “Have information that will lead to the arrest of Hilary Clinton” Pants on fire FALSE
- Sun. 9/27 = Nat’l Chocolate Milk Day
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User