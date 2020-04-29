LISTEN: Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages of reopening and more on Tahoe Talk
Today’s topics include:
- Global confirmed cases: 3M+, 219K deceased
- US GDP shrank 4.8% in Q1 alone
- 10 states have lifted restrictions to some extent
- Trump signs another executive order keeping meat processing plants open
- Some schools decide to stop distance learning — too hard on teachers… and parents!
- Gov. Newsom states possibly starting back up in late July, early August along with releasing the 4 stages
- Sisolak will announce plan to reopen NV tomorrow
- Rare collaboration between Thunderbirds and Blue Angels yesterday in NYC
- #StopFoodWasteDay
- The Venetian in Vegas said that thermal imaging would be part of their strategy when they reopen
- NHP dishes out 67 citations in 2 hours on Hwy 28 for illegal parking
- Interesting note: Trolls World Tour made more money for Universal in 3 weeks on VOD than the original film did in 5 months
