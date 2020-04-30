LISTEN: Gov. Newsom plans to order the closure of all state parks, beaches Friday and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- Grand opening date for the new Raley’s in Truckee is June 17. Looking to hire more than 100 people.
- CA Gov. Newsom intends to order the closure of all state beaches and parks starting Friday (May 1)
- Good News! Total Covid19 cases around the Tahoe Basin show no change or decrease
- Costco requiring all customers to wear face masks, returning to normal hours
- Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus testing to all residents, even those without symptoms, making it the first major city to do so
- 16 states lifting restrictions to some extent this weekend
- Nevada will extent the stay-at-home order to May 15
- #ThankfulThursday
