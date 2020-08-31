LISTEN: Gov. Newsom releases new criteria for loosening restrictions and more on Tahoe Talk podcast

Final day of August, 63 days until the election, and…. just 10 days until the first NFL game!

Listen to the latest podcasts here.

Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.

Regional News

Indoor dining in South Lake Tahoe permitted to 25% capacity

Friday: Governor Newsom released revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities. The new blueprint replaces the current watch list approach and can be found at. There are 4 tiers, from purple to yellow, with purple being the most restrictive.

El Dorado: Substantial

Placer: Widespread

Nevada Co: Substantial

El Dorado: Substantial Placer: Widespread Nevada Co: Substantial Wildfire survivors can now apply for federal assistance

Glider aircraft crashes into Lake Tahoe

Bonanza Ranch real estate sells for $38m and pivots to ‘Luxury Vacation Rental’ for 10-15k per night

National News:

A 3,000-pound triceratops skull dubbed “Shady” was unearthed in South Dakota.

Airbnb employees will be working from home until August 2021 — longer than any other tech company so far.

2020 hurricane season on a record pace so far with 13 named storms already

C19 global case total surpasses 25m – USA at 6.1m (more on those numbers in the fact check)

California will begin issuing $300 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits on September 7 now that the state’s application for $4.5 billion in aid from FEMA has been approved (includes back pay to Aug. 1)

Fact Check:

False: “CDC has adjusted numbers to show that only 6% of 187k C19 deaths are related to the virus”

International Day:

Sat. Sept. 5th = International Bacon Day!