LISTEN: ‘HEROES’ act passed by House Friday, Uber to cut thousands of jobs and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada.
Today’s topics include:
- Tahoe Transportation District announces all passengers must wear face mask
- Celebrity Golf on the agenda for Douglas Co. commissioners this Thursday
- More weekend protests at Governor’s Mansion in Carson City
- Small fire in Van Sickle State Park attributed to homeless cooking fire
- COVID-19 World Totals: 4.8M cases, 317K deceased
- China’s President Xi pledges $2B to fight C19 over the next two years
- Trump vs. Obama: “grossly incompetent” tweet from Trump over the weekend
- Apple to reopen certain stores with stipulations of entrance
- More stimulus checks? $3T “HEROES” Act passed Friday by house, still needs senate approval
- Uber to cut thousands of jobs again – two weeks ago 3,700 let go via Zoom
- On this day: 1980 Mount St. Helen’s erupted (summit is now 1,300 feet lower)
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
