LISTEN: Largest single-day increase of COVID-19 infections reported, Celebrity Golf decision today and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
Local News:
- Tahoe Truckee Sanitation Agency says water usage this spring (Mar 1 – May 5) is approx. half compared to last year
- Officials and Mayor of SLT ask visitors to stay away from Tahoe during Memorial Day weekend
- Today is the final day to ensure you have the correct address on file for mail-in ballots for Douglas County
- Celebrity Golf decision happens today
World News:
- WHO reported the largest single-day increase of infections (106K) since the outbreak began, and about 40% of them were in the U.S.
- 2.4M jobless claims filed over the past week; 9 week total = 38M
- NPR poll finds that two-thirds of Americans expect C19 to continue to upend daily life for at least 6 more months
- Yosemite announces they will open as early as June – reservations required, no shuttles, half capacity campgrounds (Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree reopened in a limited way earlier this week)
- On this day, 1932: Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic
