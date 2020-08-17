LISTEN: Loyalton fire update, NBA playoffs start today and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Bringing you the major news dominating the world right now and some fun niche news for conversation starters as you break bread with friend or family. Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Local:
- Loyalton fire update
- Echo bridge construction road closure coming up
- Invasive species turned into dog treats?
- Road Rage leads to stabbing in SLT
- City Council candidate summary for Truckee and SLT
- Heat wave throughout the regaion
Nation and World:
- Burning Man goes digital this year
- NBA playoffs start today
- New Zealand delays general elections due to another C19 outbreak
- California: “Take a Friend Fishing Month” and Sat. Sept. 5th is Free Fishing Day
- The U.S. on Wednesday last week reported the most COVID-19-related deaths in one day since May, but the nation’s most populous state, California, showed signs of improvement Thursday
- According to a study from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, Rising seas are likely to swallow as much as $10 billion of California property in the next 30 years and could erase up to two-thirds of Southern California’s shoreline by 2100
Fact Check:
- “Kamala Harris refused to be sworn in with the Bible” – False
National Day:
- Wed. 8/19 = National Bacon Lovers Day
