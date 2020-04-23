LISTEN: Man rescued from capsized kayak, pandemic drones in Connecticut and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Today’s topics include:
- Incline Village has had most COVID-19 cases at Lake Tahoe
- Man rescued from capsized kayak on Lake Tahoe
- Gaming control issues memo outlining rules for Nevada casino reopenings
- Las Vegas Mayor interview with Anderson Cooper goes viral
- Weekly Unemployment Recap: 4.4M last week, 26M total
- Zoom 5.0 adds increased security measures against video conference bombers
- Pandemic drones being tested in Westport, Connecticut to monitor social distance, temperature, heart rate
- Severe tornadoes in OK, TX, LA. More possible today in Deep South.
- NFL draft begins tonight at 5 p.m.
- Today marks the anniversary of the very first YouTube video in 2005
