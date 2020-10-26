LISTEN: Man sells Taco Bell food for $70 an item and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
75th episode! Waking up to reports of 4 degrees in Winnemucca this morning, 100mph wind gusts at Squaw Alpine and very dark mornings. Starting to finally feel the changing of seasons after an extremely mild and pleasurable summer. PLUS the best change of them all, we gain an hour of sleep this weekend with time change on Sunday morning!
Regional:
- Washoe Co. COVID situation
- Sisolak last week
- San Quentin outbreak
- CBC live show, SnowGlobe canceled
Nation and World:
- Taco Bell discontinues many popular menu items like the the Mexican pizza and potato soft tacos… Missouri man buys in bulk and freezes, then sells out of trunk for $70 per item
- A Minnesota man just won the “Pumpkin Super Bowl” with a 2,350-pound gourd named Tiger King… competition in CA. How do you transport that damn thing? The champ took home $16,450 in prize money, receiving $7 per pound in a “pay-by-the-pound” system
- GMC Hummer-EV, 1000 horsepower, all electric, zero to 60 in 3 seconds, 18 cameras, 6 inch suspension lift with the press of a button…
- Movie theaters offering curbside pickup for popcorn, and you can rent out an entire room for $99… Heav Village has the popcorn offering!
- You Can Now Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in China. Two injections of CoronaVac made by SinoVac (otherwise known as Beijing Kexing Bioproducts) cost 2,000 rmb ($300) at the private Taihe Hospital in the Chinese capital. The treatment still hasn’t passed final, Stage 3, clinical trials but is already being offered to the public on a first come, first served basis. Anyone can turn up, pay their money and get the jab (COVID-19 vaccines are projected to be available to the entire American public by April 2021
Fact Check: In 2 out of the past 5 elections the electoral college has awarded the White House to the loser of the popular vote. Let that sink in… 3M more people voted for Hilary Clinton in 2016, but 77K votes in 3 key mid-west states swung the entire presidency (That’s smaller than some college football stadiums)
Friday 10/30 = Nat’l Candy Corn Day
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User