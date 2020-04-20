LISTEN: Mass protests across the country, Incline village cancels 4th of July celebrations, more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- Saturday night “One World: Together At Home” performances worth a re-watch
Protests across the US hoping to reopen economy and biz
- 13 states with gas under $1 right now – Some as low as $0.85 per gallon
- Tahoe South Event Center officially approved and construction slated to start in June
- Early fire restrictions put in place in Nevada
- Incline Village cancels 4th of July celebrations and fireworks
- Eastern Sierra trout fishing season delayed 1 month until May 31st
