LISTEN: MLB starts this week, Sample the Sierra goes virtual and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
C19 Totals:
14.6m cases, 609k deaths (US = 3.9m cases, 143k deaths)
Quick hits:
- Another bison encounter in Yellowstone
- Chaos in Portland continues… viral photo
- Tyra Banks announced as the new Dancing With The Stars host
Global News:
- Opening day for MLB on Thursday and Friday! Rule changes to watch for: Universal DH, three-batter minimum for pitchers, and extra innings start with a runner on second base
- 3 missions to Mars this month while Earth is closest to the red planet (Dubai’s launch attempt, twice postponed due to weather, successful yesterday! China’s launch is Thursday and US/Europe collaborative launch is Thurs. 7/30 with a rover designed to touch down Feb. 2021 and bring back samples in 2025
- New Zoom tablet with multiple cams and mics! $599 gets you 3 smart webcams, 8 noise reducing mics and is slated to ship in August.
Local News:
- New Tahoe Rim Trail “Unsupported” Record Time (41 hours 9 mins)
- Nevada Legislature special session comes to an end
- Renegade Rave on Spooner Summit gets dispersed
- Sample the Sierra goes virtual and America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride canceled for 2020
- Hog Fire Update: Mon @ 9am = 5,400 acres, 5% containmen sending smoke into Tahoe/Reno
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
