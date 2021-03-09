LISTEN: Mobility hub news, Pi Day and more on Tahoe Talk podcast

Here are some conversation starters from around the globe and within your local community to add to your social toolkit.

Regional News:

– This coming Friday the Tahoe Transportation District board will vote on whether or not to purchase the old elementary school in Incline Village with the intent to turn it into a mobility hub. There’s been a lot of tensions between the community and TTD on this project so I’m certain there will be a lot of eyes on this decision. The main concern from the residents is traffic and safety.

– Looks like the event side of things is picking up a bit of steam – we talked last week about the rocky mountain oyster fry in VC still taking place, and last week the announcement from both CA & NV saw some easing of event restrictions – and yesterday, Mike, you pointed out the concert listings on Harveys website, starting with Kenny Chesney on June 30/July 1

– Monday morning a driver on Highway 89 lost control of their Subaru between Tahoe City & Alpine Meadows and eventually came to rest in the Truckee River. The driver did suffer minor injuries and the car had to be pulled out with a tow truck

– On the weather front looks like between today and Thursday we could see as much as a foot and a half of snow at the higher elevations – possibly 6-12” at lake level.

– A reminder on Saturday evening to bump those clocks up an hour as daylight savings time takes hold.

National and World News:

– Carson City voted best city to visit during pandemic by Forbes. Criteria considered: CDC COVID DataTracker, the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map, TripAdvisor reviews, and also considered other factors like current case counts, population density, average weather, public health guidance, proximity to outdoor activities and drive times from big cities

– Sunday is Pi Day

– Last Friday, the media biz got some new competition from women who made careers out of competing. Sports stars Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel, and Chloe Kim launched TOGETHXR, a new media + commerce company. The pitch: Men’s athletics kind of hog the limelight—a 2018 UN report found that only 4% of total sports media coverage focused on women’s sports. To combat that asymmetry, TOGETHXR will produce original content and partner closely with social media platforms, serving an audience of girls and young women. It also plans to ink licensing deals and sell merchandise

– 63%… That’s how much viewership for Sunday’s Golden Globes award show declined from last year’s broadcast. Only 6.9 million viewers tuned in. Ratings for the NBA Finals, the NHL finals, the Kentucky Derby and the Super Bowl also plummeted during the pandemic.

– Streaming services have surged in popularity over the past year, and more than three-quarters of U.S. consumers subscribe to at least one, according to a recent survey. In fact, American subscribers now maintain an average of five streaming services — up from three last year.

– Amazon is about to make a big bet on sports. The e-commerce giant is set to pay as much as $1 billion a year for the exclusive rights to stream the NFL’s Thursday night games on Prime Video. (It’s a bold move, given that Thursday games have been a money-loser for television networks in recent years.)

What to Watch:

– The America’s Cup sailing race begins on Wednesday. First held in 1851, it’s the oldest international sports competition in existence

– 63rd Annual Grammys on Sunday hosted by Trevor Noah. Headliner performances include Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Post Malone, Billie Eillish and more

– Man fights off two polar bears with sticks in Quebec (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ign-ywFG4Dc )