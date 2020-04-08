LISTEN: More stimulus checks possible, highest one day death toll in the US and more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Today’s topics include:
- More stimulus checks possible. Trump and congressional leaders begin talks on another recovery package
- Gas prices in NV hit 27 year low
- Quilting group in Incline Village making masks for health care workers
- Reno airport employee test positive for Covid-19
- Wuhan has reopened after long and brutal lockdown
- US highest one day death toll
- Totals: Nearly 1.5 million cases and 83,500 deaths globally… 1,800 in the US
