LISTEN: More than 70% of California economy open and more on Tahoe Talk
Today’s topics include:
- UC & CSU announces fall academic plans likely to include only online courses, would effectively cancel fall sports as well
- Guidelines released for dine-in restaurants, bars not allowed to open
- LA County likely keeping stay-at-home order in effect through July, opening some beaches on Wednesday
- Over 15K rooms procured for “Operation Room Key” so far
- Over 70% of CA economy is open to some extent
- Western States Pact requests $1 Trillion from from Federal Government
- Largest 1 month bump of grocery prices in over 50 years
- Wuhan wants to test 11M people in just 10 days after a resurgence in cases
- USA Totals: 1.4M cases, 83K deceased
Non-Covid News:
- Largest US solar project ever approved in Nevada despite critics – 45 miles NE of Vegas, can power 260K households, offsetting 83K car emissions
- $49 SW Flights are back for one-way travel
- Amazon releases new $90 tablet as people are stuck at home, starts shipping June 3
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User