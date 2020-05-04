LISTEN: ‘Murder Hornets,’ Star Wars Day and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- 3.5M total cases, nearly 250K deceased globally (millions of Italians return to work today)
- Star Wars Day – May the 4th be with you (Disney+ releases The Rise of Skywalker early)
- Costco limiting meat purchases to 3 items per person, requiring masks, and back to normal operating hours
- Whole Foods announced they will be providing free disposable masks to customers nationwide
- Large layoffs possible for United Airlines amid $1.3B Q1 loss
- “Murder Hornets” spotted in Washington state – can kill a person without allergies and puncture a bee suit
- Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium aiming to be the “gold standard” of sporting events and host fans for it’s first game – Side bar: Don Shula HC, most winning NFL coach ever died today
- Aquarium in Japan that said their garden eels were in danger of forgetting about humans – “Please FaceTime them!”
- Douglas County commissioners drove a letter to the capitol asking the governor to allow businesses and offices to reopen
- El Dorado county has started offering free testing to residents that want to be tested
- New city manager for SLT, Joe Irvin, is getting sworn in this Monday morning
- Check it out: Very comprehensive article on the Sierra Sun about the economy for North Tahoe and Truckee
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
