Listen: NFL team drops nickname, tax deadline Wednesday and more on Tahoe Talk
This week’s Tahoe Talk podcast includes the following topics:
- Special El Dorado Co. Supervisors meeting wrap-up
- Positive case in NV legislator doesn’t divert normal operations
- Tahoe South Event Center breaking ground on new arena
- Mardy Fish wins the American Century “Celebrity Golf” Championship
- C19 Global Totals: 13m cases, 572k deaths (3.4m, 137k in the US)
… It took the U.S. a little more than three months to hit 1 million cases on April 28.
….. about half that time, 44 days, to get to 2 million on June 11.
……. merely 26 days to reach 3 million on July 8
(Trump retweeted a post accusing the CDC of lying about the coronavirus to prevent his reelection)
(With 15,300 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Florida reported more new infections in a single day than any state since the pandemic began… perfect spot to have NBA and MLS bubbles and Disney World opened Saturday)
- CDC says congestion, runny nose, nausea and diarrhea are the four most recent COVID-19 symptoms
- Big 10 cancels non-conference games, SEC meeting today, ACC decision by end of July, Ivy League has canceled fall sports
- Fans return to baseball stadiums in Japan (5,000 people max, no loud noises/cheering, jumping up and down, etc.)
- Washington’s NFL team drops “Redskins” name after 87 years bowing to recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. New name not decided on yet
- Tax deadline is Wednesday, 7/15
- Tuesday: National Mac & Cheese Day
- Low to mid 80s all week, afternoon thunderstorm possibilities and high fire danger Wed/Thurs/Fri this week
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User