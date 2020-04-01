LISTEN: Obama speaks out, foot of new snow expected, more on Tahoe Talk podcast
Staff report
Get up-to-date news and information about the Truckee-Tahoe area.
Today’s topics include:
- Obama chimes in again. Criticizes Trump (without mentioning his name) for denying warnings of pandemic
- Walmart to start taking temperatures of it’s 1.4 million employees
- If we “did nothing” 2.2 million could have died… new projections show a potential 240,000 could die
- Dr. Fauci says travel bans should be in place well after return to normalcy
- Weather: Foot of new snow expected over the passes Saturday afternoon to Monday morning
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
