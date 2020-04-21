LISTEN: Oil’s worst day in history, immigration suspended and more on Tahoe Talk
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada!
Today’s topics include:
- Earth Day celebrations still happening around the region
- Trump tweets Monday night that he’ll be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US
- Oil’s worst day in history Monday brings barrel pricing to negative $37
- Four states begin to reveal their opening plans: SC, GA, CO, TN (some as soon as Friday)
- NYC still seeing 1,000+ cases per day however lowest single day death toll in 2 weeks
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in “grave danger” after a cardiovascular surgery
- World Creativity and Innovation Day
