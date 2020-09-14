LISTEN: Oracle wins bid for TikTok, Cal Fire update and more on Tahoe Talk podcast

Bringing you the major news dominating the world right now and some fun niche news for conversation starters as you break bread with friend or family.

Today’s topics include:

Local News:

Trump’s visit to Minden brings 5-10,000 spectators

Sugarbowl stops pass sales to fend off too many visitors

One Tahoe Plan still in the works and picking up regional news

Woman to swim, bike, and run around Tahoe perimeter

Best of Tahoe voting open 9/14-9/28

Nation and World:

The World Health Organization reported the world’s highest single-day increase since the pandemic began at more than 307,000 cases Sunday… total cases approach 30m and 1m deaths

Trump signs executive order on Sunday called “My Most Favored Nation” that aims to ensure America gets the same low price Big Pharma gives to other countries (also announces he’ll aim to negotiate a 3rd term)

CAL FIRE Update: 3.1m acres, 7,718 incidents, 20 fatalities, 4,700 structures

Software giant Oracle won the bid for TikTok’s U.S. operations

Hurricane Paulette is rolling toward Bermuda brings heavy rainfall along the east coast Sunday night, meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sally is threatening to grow into a hurricane as it moves toward the Gulf Coast hitting New Orleans Tuesday morning

Face Check:

Viral FB photo: “some of the firefighters in California fighting fires 24/7 to save people’s lives and property” FALSE – resting firefighters pic happened in Tennessee in 2016, not California in 2020

Take your pick:

