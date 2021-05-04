LISTEN: Out of control Chinese rocket heading for Earth and more on Tahoe Talk podcast

Here are some conversation starters from around the globe and within your local community to add to your social toolkit.

Regional News:

– The Tahoe Trout Farm was one of the stories about local businesses this past week – but unlike the new businesses that were featured on the south shore (Clearly Tahoe & The Lemon Drop), the Trout Farm is celebrating its 75th anniversary – one thing I didn’t know was that if you don’t want to take your fish, you can donate to the homeless with Christmas Cher of to feed the bears at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

– A reminder that residential burn permits are required starting May 1, so no burning unless you have a permit

– Speaking of wildfire, Nevada County just launched a new zone-based evacuation technology – so basically in an emergency situation, this will help you to know where to go based on the zone you are in – you’ll want to check that out at ReadyNevadaCounty.org/KnowYourZone

– If you’re a boater, some good news as beginning Saturday the Sand Harbor and Cave Rock bot ramps were officially open – but, just a as a reminder, you have to complete all TRPA watercraft inspections before using.

– Staying on the water, if you’re in the Incline Village area, one thing to note is fees (for just about everything, really) will be increasing this year – guest beach passes, kayak & paddleboard storage, daily boat launch fees & season pass watercraft launch fees – all these changes go into effect this month

– Also on the recreation and entertainment front most golf courses on the south shore will open by this week, with exception to Bijou, and in Incline the courses are slated to open by end of May – old Brockway is already open.

– Starting this week, construction for the Tahoe South Events Center will get rolling – construction is slated to last 2 years & when completed expected to host up to 130 events each year

– Maybe on a sadder events note – North Tahoe joined Incline Village in cancelling their fourth of July events which leaves South Lake as the only holdout – still has not been decided, but most likely, the anticipation will be that it too, will cancel

– Best of Tahoe & North Lake Tahoe finalist voting is open – don’t forget to vote

NATIONAL NEWS:

– Want to hit all 47 national parks in the lower 48 in the most efficient path possible? No room for roadside attractions deviations on University of Penn researcher Dr. Randal Olson’s National Parks Service map… but if you have 14,498 miles worth of gas money and roughly 2 months you can hop on this circuit from anywhere in the country and come home seeing everything the NPS has to offer!

– It’s official – Caitlyn Jenner is running for CA Governor and released her first campaign commercial on Tuesday with her own name misspelled in the video!

– Out of control Chinese rocket heading for Earth. It is too early to say with a high degree of certainty where the rocket or its debris will ultimately crash, but forecasts show if an impact were to occur in the United States, the eastern U.S. would have the highest odds of seeing impact.

– This week, we’ll be treated to one of spring’s best stargazing events as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower lights up the skies. You’ll want to set your alarm for before dawn on Wednesday, May 5, as that’s when the greatest number of meteors at about 10 meteors per hour at its peak. This is all debris from Halley’s Comet. Halley was last seen in Earth’s skies in 1986. It will return in 2061 on its regular 76-year journey around the Sun

– The Red Hot Chili Peppers are selling their song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs for upwards of $140 million, sources confirm to Variety, making them the latest heritage artist to benefit from the intellectual property gold rush that has seen Bob Dylan sell his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing for more than $300 million and Stevie Nicks sell hers to Primary Wave for $100 million. Drummer Chad Smith recently confirmed that the group has been working on a new album

– Mikaela Shiffrin calls Squaw Valley home for spring ski training along with some of the top alpine skiers in the world and Olympic hopefuls.